Dana White Says Conor McGregor Will Return In ‘Early’ 2020, Could Fight Nate Diaz/Jorge Masvidal Winner

Dana White has said that Conor McGregor will be back in the octagon before long.

The head of the UFC told TMZ Sports in a video posted early Friday that the Irish-born star will return in "early" 2020.

As for who he'll fight, White wouldn't commit to any specific opponent. He said a rematch with Khabib could happen "down the road," and that the winner of the Nate Diaz/Jorge Masvidal match would be in "the mix."

Watch his full comments below.

Well, there you have it. I don’t think anybody really believed that McGregor was done fighting forever. I think he just wants the match that he wants.

It sounds like he won’t get Khabib from the jump, but another fight against Diaz would be awesome. Fans would go absolutely go nuts for that.

It’s already 1-1, and a rubber match would sell a ton of pay-per-views.

At this point, McGregor has made so much money that it only makes sense for him to fight again for a ton of cash.

The two biggest draws for the big payday? Khabib and Diaz, and there’s nobody else who is even close when it comes to a financial standpoint to put in the octagon against McGregor.

Early 2020 will be here before we know it, and then we’ll see McGregor fight again. I absolutely can’t wait.

It’s been too long since we saw him crack some skulls!