Democrats Who Dressed In Blackface

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was just put in the national spotlight for old photos of him in blackface and brownface surfacing the web. Apparently, it wasn’t just one photo, some sources are counting at least three different instances of Trudeau wearing blackface in costume.

Prime Minister Trudeau is not the only left-leaning political figure caught in blackface. Just recently, the Virginia Governor, Ralph Northam, was accused of being the individual wearing blackface at a costume party in his medical school’s year book. Northam has since denied such accusations, but admitted that he did wear blackface, as part of a Michael Jackson costume, to a party on a different date that same year.

Checkout this compilation of Democrats who wore blackface and how they responded. (RELATED: Third Image Of Trudeau Blackface Surfaces)

