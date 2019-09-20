Fire Sale? $29.99 For An All-New Amazon Fire Tablet May Be The Craziest Deal I’ve Seen All Day

UPDATE: This Used To Be $49.99, but now they are 40 percent off for a limited time in this absurd Amazon deal that will only last for a limited time!

I’m going to keep this short. The most affordable iPad on the market is currently $250. For an absurd 1/5 of the price, you can take home its fiercest competitor. Amazon Fire Tablets have taken the Kindle Fire and improved on it to offer top of the industry app and technical support. Featuring parental controls and customization, full access to the android store and catalogue of games, this is essentially a giant android smart phone…….for just $49.99.

Get the all-new Fire 7 Tablet (7″ display, 16 GB) for just $49.99 $29.99 right now!

It also comes in four color combinations: Plain Black, Plum ( a light red), Sage (an autumn-esque green), and twilight blue (basically an aqua color). With the level of customization (both in terms of hardware design and software) that the new Amazon Fire 7 Tablet offers–including 1 Gb Ram speeds, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, and 720p HD video recording–getting a tablet for yourself or a loved one at $50 is an absolute steal. Especially when you consider how it compares in price to the Kindle while offering the same functionality as a reading device!

So what are you waiting for? Get the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet in your favorite color today, while this absurd deal lasts. Get the hottest late back to school gift, birthday gift, or autumn gadget before it flies off the shelf.

