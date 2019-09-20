Gardner Minshew Is A Fan Of Crown Royal, Walked Around With A Big Bottle In His Pants

The legend of Gardner Minshew continues to grow, and this time it involves some booze.

I recently stumbled across a snippet from an article in The Athletic that talks about how the Jacksonville Jaguars gunslinger loves himself a bit of Crown Royal.

He just doesn’t like it. He walked around with a bottle of it in his pants when he showed up in Pullman to play for Washington State.

This dude is honestly something else. I can’t believe Gardner Minshew is a real person. He works out naked, he puts Crown Royal in his pants and he slings touchdown passes in NFL games.

What more could you ever want out of an NFL quarterback? This is like if Kenny Powers quit baseball and became a starting passer in the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only is he starting, but Minshew is playing damn well. He looked awesome against the Titans in the first quarter.

Gardner Minshew out here throwing DIMES! pic.twitter.com/acEHRPSqKu — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) September 20, 2019

Honestly, the fact he can spin a football at a pro level is about the fifth or sixth coolest thing about this guy. Just the way he lives life is the funniest thing on the planet.

At this point, who the hell is willing to bet against Minshew Magic?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars) on Sep 19, 2019 at 5:31pm PDT

Minshew magic has arrived, and it’ll be here for a long time.