Gardner Minshew Throws 2 Touchdowns In Win Over The Titans As Minshew Mania Sweeps America

Gardner Minshew is officially taking over the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback tossed two touchdown passes against the Titans on Thursday night in a 20-7 win, and looked damn good.

Despite the Titans throwing everything they had at the Jags, they just weren't good enough to slow down Minshew Mania.

Watch a few of his awesome plays below.

Gardner Minshew out here throwing DIMES! pic.twitter.com/acEHRPSqKu — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) September 20, 2019

Minshew Mania is being cranked up to 100, and I’m here for every second of it. The rookie gunslinger is one of the most fun quarterbacks to watch that I’ve ever seen.

Everybody who followed him at Washington State already knew this fact, but now the rest of America is getting introduced to his magic.

The guy is just a straight content goldmine. The dude showed up to an interview with Scott Van Pelt Thursday night after the game rocking an American flag headband.

You either need to get on the Gardner Minshew hype train at this point or you need to get out of the way. It’s that simple.

I might be a huge fan of the Detroit Lions, but I’m all in on Minshew Mania at this point (except for when the Jags are playing Detroit).

I hope he enjoyed a few cold beers after the game. There’s no doubt at all that he certainly earned them.