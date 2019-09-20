‘Joker’ Projected To Have $82 Million Domestic Debut

“Joker” is expected to pull in a ton of money at the box office when it debuts October 4.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, the highly-anticipated film about the infamous villain is projected to earning $82 million in its opening weekend. (RELATED: Watch Joaquin Phoenix In The First Trailer For ‘Joker‘)

If the projections hold true, it’d be the highest October debut in the history of cinema.

I can’t say I’m surprised at all that the film with Joaquin Phoenix is expected to make a ton of cash. The early reviews have been outstanding.

On top of the reviews being awesome, all the previews we’ve seen have also been great. The film looks absolutely outstanding.

It’s been a long time since we got a super dark superhero film. The “Dark Knight” trilogy was outstanding in part because it was so dark.

Heath Ledger’s performance as the Joker is a great example of how audiences love darkness in their villains and heroes.

Now, Phoenix is in the role, and it looks like he won’t disappoint at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joker Movie (@jokermovie) on Apr 2, 2019 at 12:00pm PDT

I can’t wait to see this movie. I really can’t. The cast is loaded, it’s about an iconic villain and it’s got one of the best actors in the game in the lead role.

What more could you ever ask for? Nothing. Make sure to check it out in theaters starting October 4. It should be a great one.