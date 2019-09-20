Josh Rosen Will Start At Quarterback For The Dolphins Against The Cowboys

Josh Rosen is officially the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.

After an 0-2 start, head coach Brian Flores has officially made the switch from Ryan Fitzpatrick to the former UCLA star and first round pick for the team’s upcoming game against Dallas.

Sources: The #Dolphins have made a big move. QB Josh Rosen is set to start vs. the #Cowboys on Sunday. Coach Brian Flores made the decision this afternoon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2019

Josh Rosen will start at QB for the Dolphins on Sunday against the Cowboys, according to ESPN and multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/HK3shWoOLF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 19, 2019

Josh Rosen will start Sunday vs. Cowboys, per league source. Dolphins making QB switch. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 19, 2019

Well, there we have it, folks. I think we all knew it was only a matter of time before Rosen got his shot under center for the Dolphins.

The team is horrible, and Miami needs to figure out sooner than later if Rosen can be the quarterback of the future.

They’re about to find out and I’m guessing he’ll start the remaining 14 games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) on May 15, 2019 at 5:35pm PDT

If he does well, then the Dolphins got a franchise quarterback at a rummage sale price. If he plays really badly, then they know for sure they have to draft a quarterback in the first round in 2020.

Either way, it’s time to figure out what’s going to happen. The Dolphins aren’t going to the playoffs. They might as well figure out what they’ve got in Rosen. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Says Josh Rosen Needs Better ‘Body Language’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) on May 13, 2019 at 5:43pm PDT

There’s no question Rosen is talented. He’s just young and inexperienced. He’s also never been surrounded by much talent while in the NFL.

That doesn’t make his job any easier at all. My guess is that it’s going to be rough sledding the rest of the way. There’s not much Rosen can do to avoid that reality, but the Dolphins are likely just trying to see how he looks overall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) on May 3, 2019 at 10:44am PDT

I hope he plays well because he’s a fun guy to cheer for.