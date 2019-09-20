Justin Trudeau Won’t Confirm How Many Times He’s Worn Blackface

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not say how many times he has worn blackface after photos emerged earlier this week of Trudeau in blackface several times in the early 2000’s.

Trudeau held a press conference to apologize for wearing blackface and was asked how many times he had worn blackface. Watch his response below! (RELATED: Trump Says He Was ‘Surprised’ By Justin Trudeau’s Blackface Scandal)

WATCH:

