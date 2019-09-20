Kevin Hart’s Reportedly Finally Home And Thankful ‘He’s Alive’ After Major Car Crash

Kevin Hart reportedly is very thankful “he’s alive” following major car accident, and sources say the crash “had a huge impact on him.”

The 40-year-old actor is reportedly finally out of his inpatient rehab facility and home receiving physical therapy after surviving the collision, according to TMZ in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Rams Fan Bryan Cranston Talks Playoffs And Working With Eagles Fan Kevin Hart)

Sources told the outlet, the actor isn’t focusing on the work that is before him after suffering three spinal fractures in the crash and is just “grateful” and has “shocked” anyone was able to walk away from the wreck. .(RELATED: Kevin Hart Steps Down As Oscars Host After Old Tweets Surface)

The “Night School” star has “a new perspective on life,” too, per sources.

“He [Hart] really cherishes the fact that he’s alive, and wants to make the most of it in every respect,” the source added. “The crash had a huge impact on him.”

JUST IN: Comedian Kevin Hart taken to hospital with “major” injuries to his back after single-vehicle crash near Los Angeles The accident happened just before 1 AM Sunday on the winding and treacherous Mulholland Highway. pic.twitter.com/Zi9aesOx9o — Breaking News Feed (@pzf) September 1, 2019

As previously reported, the “Get Hard” star spent ten days in the hospital before going to the inpatient facility after the car he was riding in careened off the road and crashed in a ditch, crushing the roof of the car.

Hart had to undergo surgery to “fuse the fractures, two in the thoracic part of his spine and one in the lumbar,” sources told the outlet in an earlier report following the crash.