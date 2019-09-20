Editorial

Melania Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Ice Blue Dress During Arrival Ceremony For Australian Prime Minister

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jennifer Morrison wave from the Truman Balcony during an arrival ceremony at the White House September 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. Prime Minister Morrison will participate in an Oval Office meeting, a joint news conference, and a state dinner during his official visit in Washington. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out Friday in a jaw-dropping ice blue dress during an arrival ceremony at the White House.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the 3/4 length, puff sleeve pastel number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump in welcoming Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jennifer Morrison on the South Lawn of the White House. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the striking look with loose hair and matching ice blue high heels. RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

This evening the Trump family will honor the Australian leader with their second state dinner of Trump’s presidency. Here you can see some of the work that has gone in to giving the people’s home a makeover ahead of tonight’s dinner.

FLOTUS always looks fantastic no matter what the occasion, as has been noted before. Most recently, she turned heads when she stepped out in a beautiful sleeveless white dress for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the re-opening of the Washington Monument.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.