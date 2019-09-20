Video

Michael Bennet Questions If Democracy Is ‘Up To The Task’ To Fight Climate Change

Henry Rodgers Capitol Hill Reporter

Democratic Colorado Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bennet is frustrated that losing the 2016 election prevented the implementation of a radical climate change agenda.

Bennet’s said he does not know if democracy is “up to the task” to fight climate change at a town hall for climate change hosted by MSNBC. Watch what Bennet had to say here! (RELATED: Colorado’s Michael Bennet Announces 2020 Bid)

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump 

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang