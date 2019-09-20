Michael Bennet Questions If Democracy Is ‘Up To The Task’ To Fight Climate Change

Democratic Colorado Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bennet is frustrated that losing the 2016 election prevented the implementation of a radical climate change agenda.

Bennet’s said he does not know if democracy is “up to the task” to fight climate change at a town hall for climate change hosted by MSNBC. Watch what Bennet had to say here! (RELATED: Colorado’s Michael Bennet Announces 2020 Bid)

