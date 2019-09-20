REPORT: Quarterback Alex Hornibrook Will Play For Florida State Against Louisville

Quarterback Alex Hornibrook will apparently get reps for the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday against Louisville.

According to 247Sports late Thursday afternoon, the former Wisconsin starter “is expected to be given a series early in the contest on Saturday.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

James Blackman remains QB1, but Hornibrook will be worked in as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Hornibrook (@alexhornibrook) on Jun 17, 2019 at 5:08pm PDT

This is an interesting decision from Willie Taggart. It really makes you wonder just how short of a leash Blackman is on.

The Seminoles are 1-2 through three weeks, and Taggart is coaching for his job every time FSU takes the field.

Clearly, he wants to shake things up a bit.

I hate to sound harsh here, but Taggart is in huge trouble if he expects Alex Hornibrook to save the program and the offense.

I’ve got nothing against Hornibrook leaving Wisconsin. He was 26-6 as a starter, but it was time for him to move on. He just wasn’t going to see the field anymore for the Badgers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Hornibrook (@alexhornibrook) on Nov 25, 2017 at 6:55pm PST

Having said that, he’s simply just not good enough to elevate a program to a championship level. He’s just not.

It might be a hard truth to process, but it’s the truth. If Taggart is relying on Hornibrook to save his job with FSU, then he might as well quit right now because that’s just simply not going to happen.