REVIEW: ‘The Ranch’ Part 7 Ends With A Gunshot And Mystery

Part seven of “The Ranch” on Netflix didn’t disappoint at all.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SOME SERIOUS SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP.

I’m going to cut right to the chase with part seven of the hit show with Sam Elliott and Ashton Kutcher. As viewers of the show know, it covers very serious topics while also being funny. (RELATED: ‘The Ranch’ Will End On Netflix After Season 4 Finishes In 2020)

It’s a great combination. One of the serious subjects covered this season was opioids and pills. While there were plenty of laughs, the audience went on a ride watching Mary implode because she couldn’t stop using drugs.

She burned out all her relationships, and that brought Nick back to town. Now, as you all know, Nick was given a strict warning from Beau to leave town and never come back after Rooster’s death.

In the closing moments of part seven, Beau grabs a 1911 .45 and walks out the door with Colt and Luke close behind.

The final moment of part seven shows Nick walking into a trailer, asking who is there and then a single gunshot rang out.

The question now is who shot who? Did Beau shoot Nick? Did Nick get the gun and fire? Was Beau even the one in the trailer?

We have no idea at all. I almost feel like it can’t be the head of the Bennett ranch because it’s too obvious. Was it Luke? Was it Colt?

We have no idea, and we won’t find out until the final part is released in 2020.

There was also a great storyline about Colt finally coming into his own and defending the ranch at all costs.

It almost had some “Yellowstone” vibes to it as he blew apart a dam.

If you haven’t already seen part seven or started watching “The Ranch,” I highly-suggest you do. It’s outstanding.