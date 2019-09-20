SUV Plows Through Illinois Mall

An SUV terrified customers at an Illinois shopping mall when it drove through the building, plowing through stands and items.

BNO News posted a video from the Woodfield Mall in Chicago that went viral Friday. Neither the name of the person who shot the footage nor the person who drove the SUV is known at the moment. The mall was put on lockdown following the incident. (RELATED: Secret Service Reportedly Detains Person Who Allegedly Spit On Eric Trump As He Was Having Dinner)

BREAKING: SUV plows into Woodfield Mall near Chicago; no word on casualties pic.twitter.com/S856KnFrtS — BNO News (@BNONews) September 20, 2019

Terrified customers could be heard shouting “what the F***,” and “Oh My God.” Another customer could be heard shouting in disbelief “Yo, this is not happening right now.”

A suspect has been taken into custody, according to tweets from several witnesses.

#Schaumburg: An SUV has driven through the Sears storefront at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois. A suspect has been taken into a custody. The mall is on lockdown. – CBS Chicago/FOX 32 pic.twitter.com/uKNwxlUudv — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) September 20, 2019

The police have not yet released any additional details.