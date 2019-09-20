US

SUV Plows Through Illinois Mall

SUV Plows Through Illinois Mall

Photo Credit: Twitter/Screenshot/BNO News https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1175135417538109441?s=20

William Davis Reporter

An SUV terrified customers at an Illinois shopping mall when it drove through the building, plowing through stands and items.

BNO News posted a video from the Woodfield Mall in Chicago that went viral Friday. Neither the name of the person who shot the footage nor the person who drove the SUV is known at the moment. The mall was put on lockdown  following the incident. (RELATED: Secret Service Reportedly Detains Person Who Allegedly Spit On Eric Trump As He Was Having Dinner)

Terrified customers could be heard shouting “what the F***,” and “Oh My God.” Another customer could be heard shouting in disbelief “Yo, this is not happening right now.”

A suspect has been taken into custody, according to tweets from several witnesses.

The police have not yet released any additional details.