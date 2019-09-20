Watch Tulane/Houston Ending As Justin McMillan Throws 53 Yard Game-Winning Touchdown Pass

The ending of the Houston/Tulane game on Thursday night was absurd.

With the game tied at 31-31 with seconds remaining, Justin McMillan launched a pass into triple coverage to Jalen McCleskey.

McCleskey came down with the ball and took it to the house for a 53-yard score with only three seconds remaining in the game to secure a 38-31 win.

Watch the wild ending below.

My friends, there’s no doubt that’s going to be one of the best endings we see all season in college football.

You have to have some major guts to throw that pass McMillan did. He cocked back and spun the ball into triple coverage.

Triple coverage! When Tulane’s back was up against the wall, McMillan and McCleskey balled out in epic fashion for a huge win.

It’s moments like the one above that remind us all how wild college football can be. With seconds remaining and half the field to go, Tulane found a way to put the ball in the end zone.

That’s the kind of ending you simply can’t script in football.

Hell of a win for Tulane against Houston. Man, I just don’t know how you could ever see an ending like this and not love college football.