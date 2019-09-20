Unfit To Print Episode 25: The Complete Breakdown Of NYT’s Screw Ups On The Kavanaugh Smear

Almost exactly a year ago, Brett Kavanaugh was facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct as senators weighed in on whether or not he would sit on the Supreme Court.

Despite Kavanaugh’s confirmation success, The New York Times is now trying to bring up another uncorroborated allegation. This time, two NYT reporters claimed in a book excerpt that the Supreme Court Justice committed another incident of sexual misconduct at Yale University, but failed to mention that the alleged victim told friends she didn’t remember the incident.

LISTEN:

Since conservative media started calling out the two NYT reporters for their error, they have gone on a media tour trying to regain their credibility. Instead, however, they’ve dug themselves into an even deeper hole.

LISTEN:

On this week’s episode of Unfit to Print, host Amber Athey walks through every mistake the reporters have made since dropping the book excerpt. And it’s a long list. (RELATED: NYT Reporters Say Editors Removed Exculpatory Information About Kavanaugh)

WATCH:

