Climate Crazies And The War On Vaping

On the Friday video edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we cover the build-up to the “climate strike” happening today, the hyperventilation of the so-called “whistleblower” and how the media is desperate for a Trump scandal. Then we talk about the war on vaping with senior editor at American Greatness, Liz Sheld.

Listen to the whole show:

Watch the Liz Sheld interview:

Today is the big “climate strike,” where students and adults are encouraged to leave school and work to demand “action” against the weather. In preparation for it (and to plug it), MSNBC hosted Democratic candidates and college students talking about what they would do as president. Andrew Yang wants to increase the cost of beef because of cow farts, for example.

The so-called “whistleblower” story that has liberal buzzing has journalists wildly speculating, in violation of what journalism is supposed to be. We get into it.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has now been revealed to have dressed in black or brown face on at least 3 occasions, with the most recent time being 2001 when he was 29 years old. Asked by a reporter when he learned it was wrong to do that, his answer was perhaps the biggest political dodge of the year. We have the audio.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg calls out Elizabeth Warren for refusing to admit her health care plan will raise taxes on the middle class, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is fighting the creation of more jobs in her district, but this time it’s a company owned by one of her more progressive colleagues in Congress. Plus, Marianne Williamson gave a hilarious answer to the question of why she opposes nuclear power. You have to hear it to believe it.

Then we get into the war on vaping and why politicians from both parties are seeking to ban the most effective stop-smoking tool ever created with vaping expert and ex-smoker Liz Sheld.

