Andrew Yang: ‘Rampant Access To Pornography Is A Real Problem’

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang expressed concern about the “rampant access to pornography” available for children, and the problem it presents for parents.

“As a parent of young kids I believe rampant access to pornography is a real problem. We need to empower families to be able to moderate what our kids see and when,” Yang tweeted Friday evening.

Yang’s tweet comes in an era when porn virtually dominates U.S. website rankings, comprising three out of the top eight websites in the nation.

In May, Arizona Democrats opposed that state’s resolution calling pornography a public health crisis that “perpetuates a sexually toxic environment that damages all areas of our society.”

Resolution HCR 2009 calls for education into porn’s addictive qualities that can lead to the hyper-sexualization of minors, dangerous sexual behavior, and even mental illness. (RELATED: Andrew Yang: $1,000 ‘Freedom Dividend’ For Every American Adult Will Create ‘More Than 2 Million Jobs’)

Given the topic, Yang’s tweet was bound to draw plenty of reaction on both sides of the issue:

Relish this moment. You’re never going to see fanbase turn against someone quicker than this. https://t.co/bVVluwrioC — Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) September 21, 2019

Internet Service Providers could easily offer a porn-free option for families.???????? We should have this choice. https://t.co/Jdg8Y7x0rY — Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, LC (@FrMatthewLC) September 21, 2019

yeah, this is the problem we need to address right now, you ridiculous dilettante. https://t.co/bfA0O1XqXo — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) September 21, 2019

Yang coming out against “rampant access to pornography” was not something I saw coming lmao https://t.co/9t5pqItcVe — Joshua 4 Congress (@Joshua4Congress) September 21, 2019

this is going to work out very good for andrew https://t.co/CDB3FSRoR0 — Peter Coffin (@petercoffin) September 21, 2019

It’s called parental controls and was invented several decades ago. Find a new moral panic please. https://t.co/L30IBVdg3o — MalwareTech (@MalwareTechBlog) September 21, 2019

It’s great to see a presidential candidate brave enough to say this publicly! Porn isn’t a partisan issue. Thinking that kids shouldn’t be regularly using hardcore porn before their first date or first kiss isn’t “anti-porn.” It’s common sense. Parents, wake up! — NoFap (@NoFap) September 20, 2019

I used to make adult movies and 100% agree with this. Yang isn’t trying to take porn away. He is saying families need to be able to moderate. This isn’t news. Calm down folks. — Mia Rose ♛ (@miarosexxx) September 21, 2019