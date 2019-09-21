Politics

Andrew Yang: ‘Rampant Access To Pornography Is A Real Problem’

Scott Morefield Reporter

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang expressed concern about the “rampant access to pornography” available for children, and the problem it presents for parents.

“As a parent of young kids I believe rampant access to pornography is a real problem. We need to empower families to be able to moderate what our kids see and when,” Yang tweeted Friday evening.

Yang’s tweet comes in an era when porn virtually dominates U.S. website rankings, comprising three out of the top eight websites in the nation.

In May, Arizona Democrats opposed that state’s resolution calling pornography a public health crisis that “perpetuates a sexually toxic environment that damages all areas of our society.”

Resolution HCR 2009 calls for education into porn’s addictive qualities that can lead to the hyper-sexualization of minors, dangerous sexual behavior, and even mental illness. (RELATED: Andrew Yang: $1,000 ‘Freedom Dividend’ For Every American Adult Will Create ‘More Than 2 Million Jobs’)

