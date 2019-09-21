Cam Newton Won’t Play For The Panthers Sunday Against The Cardinals, Kyle Allen Will Start

Cam Newton won’t be suited up for the Carolina Panthers when they play the Cardinals on Sunday.

According to Adam Schefter, the team’s starting quarterback has officially been ruled out. Former Houston quarterback Kyle Allen is set to get the start.

Newton suffered a foot injury in a loss to the Buccaneers last Thursday.

Panthers officially ruled out QB Cam Newton due to his foot injury, meaning Carolina QB Kyle Allen will start Sunday vs Cardinals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2019

Well, I think it’s fair to say that everything is going to hell for the Panthers right now. Newton looked awful when healthy, laid an egg in an embarrassing loss to the Bucs and now they’re onto their backup.

If you’re a Panthers fan, I’d suggest smashing the panic button. Don’t walk over to the panic button to lightly push it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sprint and smash it because things are falling apart in Carolina.

Now it’s the Kyle Allen show for the time being. He might be a serviceable backup, but he’s most certainly not the kind of guy that’ll lead your team to a Super Bowl.

That might sound harsh, but it’s just true.

We’ll have to wait and see when Newton returns to the lineup, but it looks like the Panthers are already a lost cause three weeks into the season. You just hate to see it!