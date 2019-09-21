Carson King Gets His Own Busch Light Can After Raising More Than $675,000 For An Iowa Children’s Hospital

Busch Light pulled off an awesome move for Carson King after all the money he’s raised to help sick children.

King went viral after asking for money during College GameDay for beer. Instead of spending the money on beer, Venmo, Busch and King have raised more than $675,000 for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, according to KCCI. (RELATED: College GameDay Busch Light Sign Generates More Than $67,000 In Donations)

Now, Busch put his face on a beer can as a thank you for his incredible move.

Tremendous: @BuschBeer has made special cans of GameDay sign guy @CarsonKing2. They will appear on the year full of beer they will give him. pic.twitter.com/LdyGS4lKYL — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 20, 2019

This is an awesome gesture from Busch, and the whole thing is a feel good story from top to bottom. King raised a little money, the entire internet pitched in and then two massive companies matched the donations.

In a world with plenty of stupid stuff going on, this is a great reminder of what is possible when people come together.

.@CarsonKing2 this is the best thing we have read all year, we’re inspired. We’re going to match your donation to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and we’ll throw in some of that Busch Light you were looking for. https://t.co/NPPrPp6zJg — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) September 17, 2019

Plus, how many people can say their face is on a beer can? Not many. Not many at all, and now King will be able to say that forever.

Props to everybody involved in this awesome story. The world of college football and beer came together to raise a ton of money for a great cause.

It’s stuff like this that we all love to see.