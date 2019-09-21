Gardner Minshew Says He Tried To Break His Hand With A Hammer To Get More College Eligibility

The legend of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew continues to grow, and the latest story involves Jack Daniels and a hammer.

During an interview with Pardon My Take released on Friday, the American sensation revealed that he tried to break his hand with a hammer to get more college eligibility with a medical redshirt.

“I go home, I grab a bottle of Jack Daniels and I grab a hammer. And, I go back into my room, I take a pull of the Jack Daniels, I put my hand down on the table and BOOM! BOOM! BOOM! 1,2,3 … I hit the hell out of my hand dude,” Minshew explained, according to TMZ Sports. (RELATED: Gardner Minshew Throws 2 Touchdowns In Win Over The Titans As Minshew Mania Sweeps America)

Ultimately the attempt failed, but it’s still an absolutely absurd story.

The stories around Gardner Minshew just never stop coming. He works out naked, he stuffs Crown Royal in his pants, he tried to break his own hand with a hammer and he’s had the most dominating start to an NFL career in the history of the league. Trying to break your hand with hammer to get some more eligibility might be the greatest football guy story I’ve ever heard.

That’s a level of dedication that just doesn’t exist in 99.99% of athletes.

You can only hope to contain Minshew ⁰⁰(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ADoAtMriKQ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 20, 2019

I don’t know if I want to call him an American hero just yet, but there’s no doubt at all he’s an American icon.

Minshew Mania is sweeping across America, and people are loving it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Sep 20, 2019 at 11:04am PDT

There are so many athletes who try way too hard to be cool (Baker Mayfield), but Minshew just is who he is. You really can’t get much more authentic than him.

He’s rocking a mustache and slinging touchdown passes. At this point, you’re pretty much anti-American if you’re not down with the energy Minshew is bringing to the table.

I can’t wait to see what he does going forward. There’s no question Gardner Minshew has arrived on the scene and the whole damn country is riding with him.