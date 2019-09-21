HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Blows Out Michigan In Epic Fashion

My friends, the Wisconsin Badgers committed a murder on national television Saturday afternoon when they obliterated Michigan 35-14.

I said for days and days that Michigan, who might be one of the best teams in America, would get lit up by the Badgers.

Nobody, and I mean absolutely nobody, wanted to listen to what I said. They wanted to brush me aside and continue to hype up Jim Harbaugh and company. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What we saw Saturday afternoon was borderline illegal. It was a bloodbath. Jonathan Taylor didn’t even play in the second quarter and our offense was still unstoppable.

Check out some of the highlights below.

The fullback position is d̶e̶a̶d̶ ALIVE AND WELL WITH JOHN CHENAL!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/SKKRYmsoDG — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 21, 2019

Normal heart rate:

⠀ /\⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ /\

__ / \ __/\__ / \ _

\/⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ \/ When Jack Coan does this:

⠀/\⠀ /\⠀ /\

_/ \ /\_/ \ /\_/ \ /\_

⠀ \/⠀⠀ \/⠀⠀ \/pic.twitter.com/xil17O7zVS — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 21, 2019

TOO EASY@BadgerFootball converts on 4th down AGAIN to make it 21-0. pic.twitter.com/KvjZ9e9foS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2019

Wisconsin strikes first!@JayT23 punches it in to give @BadgerFootball the early 7-0 lead pic.twitter.com/zTwCobcEAP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2019

FUMBLE!@BadgerFootball gets a big takeaway in the red zone to stop Michigan in their tracks. pic.twitter.com/zurSnYxRdz — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2019

Thanks for trying Michigan! They might be one of the best teams in America when it’s all said and done, but they just weren’t a match for the Badgers.

Not even close. I almost feel bad for them. After all the hype in the world and expectations being sky high, my team beheaded Michigan.

This wasn’t a football game. It was a public execution in front of America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 21, 2019 at 10:58am PDT

It’s weirdly silent on Twitter right now. It’s almost like the “experts” had no idea what the hell they were talking about when they were hyping up Michigan.

See you next weekend, folks!