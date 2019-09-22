Allen Hurns Gets Destroyed By Hit From Jeff Heath During Dolphins/Cowboys Game

Miami Dolphins receiver Allen Hurns is lucky to still be walking after a hit he took Sunday against the Cowboys.

Hurns was running down field trying to make a catch when Jeff Heath came out of nowhere and threw one of the dirtiest hits you'll ever see.

Of all the hits we’ve seen this season, there’s no question at all that this one from Heath is among the worst of them all, and it gave Hurns a concussion.

Watch the terrifying moment below.

Just in case any of you thought I didn’t know what targeting was, well, I’m happy to inform you that was 100% targeting.

Heath lit up a defenseless receiver in such a fashion that he absolutely needs to get hit with a massive fine from the league.

How could anybody under any circumstances justify that hit?

Heath and the Cowboys should consider themselves lucky that hit didn’t start a gigantic brawl, which would have been more than justified.

Football is a violent sport, but there’s no excuse for the hit we saw above. Something tells me Roger Goodell will be sending Heath a letter in the mail very soon.