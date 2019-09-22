Antonio Brown Says He ‘Will Not Be Playing In The NFL Anymore’

Antonio Brown will apparently no longer attempt to have an NFL career.

The talented but troubled receiver was cut by the Patriots on Friday after he allegedly sent intimidating text messages to one of his accusers, according to The New York Post. Brown is facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, and is in the middle of a civil suit accusing him of rape. (RELATED: Raiders Release Antonio Brown)

Early Sunday morning, Brown tweeted that he “will not be playing” in the league anymore because the owners can “do whatever they want at anytime.”

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

He’s done with the NFL? I think the NFL is done with Antonio Brown. There’s no way the league wants to touch this guy.

The Patriots are the gold standard in the NFL. When the Patriots give up on you, it’s about the biggest red flag possible.

Given all the stuff going on, I think there’s no doubt at all that Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick 100% made the correct call to get rid of Brown.

At the end of the day, there’s no team that is going to touch him as long as the NFL is investigating him. It’s just not going to happen.

As a fan of the game, good riddance to Brown. Fans don’t want him in the league, and nobody is going to miss him if he gives up trying to get on another roster.

Props to the Patriots for doing the right thing and showing him the exit. The NFL is better off without Antonio Brown and it’s not even a close call.