Clemson Remains Number 1 In The Week 5 College Football Polls, Wisconsin Rises To 8/9

The week five college football polls have arrived, and Clemson is still holding onto the number one spot.

The top 10 in the AP Poll are as follows:

Clemson Alabama Georgia LSU Ohio State Oklahoma Auburn Wisconsin Florida Notre Dame

The top 10 in the Coaches Poll are as follows:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Oklahoma LSU Ohio State Auburn Florida Wisconsin Notre Dame

Right now, we haven’t seen too much movement near the top. Obviously, Clemson and Alabama are going to stay number one and two until either of them loses. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No way are the Tigers giving up the top spot, especially if they keep dominating their opponents, which is what they’ve done with ease through the first few weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Sep 21, 2019 at 7:43pm PDT

LSU is currently four/five, but they’ll get their opportunities to move up when they play Florida, Auburn and Alabama.

Joe Burrow looks like a stud slinging it around for the Tigers. LSU’s offense is legit, Coach O has the boys in Baton Rouge rolling and they look like a team capable of hanging with the Crimson Tide.

Finally, Wisconsin is up to eight/nine after being outside of the top 10 going into Saturday. I guess that’s what happens when you blow out Michigan in epic fashion.

Now, they’ll get to play a highly-ranked Ohio State team down the road. That’s going to be a hell of a game, especially if both teams continue to play at a high level.

As for Michigan, they dropped down to 20 in both polls. Not a great look for a team people actually thought could compete for a playoff spot this season.

You just hate to see it!