Devante Parker Makes One-Handed Catch Off Of Pass From Josh Rosen

Miami Dolphins receiver Devante Parker had an absurd catch on Sunday against the Cowboys.

Rosen cocked back and unleashed a pass deep down field. That’s when Parker put on a show for the fans watching the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was being ridden by the defense, and managed to come down with an absurd one-handed grab. Watch the awesome play below.

Come for the Josh Rosen dime, stay for the Devante Parker one-handed grab @josh3rosen @DeVanteParker11 pic.twitter.com/WLPAGnLqyQ — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 22, 2019

The Dolphins might be trash and they might be one of the worst teams we’ve ever seen in league history. Having said that, there’s no doubt that snatch from Parker will be one of the best we see all year.

I don’t think he could do that again if they gave him 20 chances. He was running, was covered and just stuck one hand out to make the catch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vante (@devanteparker1) on Aug 2, 2019 at 2:02pm PDT

Now, we’ll have to see if Rosen can inject the Dolphins offense with any kind of life. Given how bad they were through two weeks, it can’t get any worse.

Miami can only go up from here, and Rosen is now the man running the show. If he keeps slinging passes like the one above, the Dolphins might actually turn out to be fun to watch this season.

Never would have said that a week ago!