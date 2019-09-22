Watch Dylan McCaffrey Get Hit In The Head By Reggie Pearson. Was It Targeting?

People aren’t too happy with a tweet I had about quarterback Dylan McCaffrey following Wisconsin murdering Michigan on Saturday.

Late in the game, McCaffrey tried to scramble away from pressure being brought by the Badgers, was falling and Wisconsin safety Reggie Pearson damn near beheaded him with a monster hit that concussed him.

You can watch the absurd play below, and then we'll dig into the aftermath.

McCaffrey takes an absolutely brutal shot from the Wisconsin defender. Targeting was called and Shea Patterson is back in.#MICHvsWISC pic.twitter.com/8bHr2S5fMA — Loquacious Idiot (@IHaveFourBalls) September 21, 2019

Following that hit, which resulted in Pearson getting ejected for targeting, I simply asked how did football get so soft.

What happened? How did we go from putting a man on the moon to a guy getting tossed for playing good tough football?

This is targeting? That’s just good tough football. We might as well just put flags on at this point. How did America get so soft? If Michigan had any pride, they would have refused to accept the penalty. pic.twitter.com/EPkRcESUOD — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 21, 2019

Well, as I’m sure you could have guessed, people were extremely pissed off. Listen up, folks. What do you want the defensive back to do once the hit has been initiated?

Do you want him to grow wings and fly away? If a hit is in the process of happening and a guy starts to go down, then I’m not sure what you expect out of an airborne defensive player.

That used to be called tough football. Now, it gets you ejected. The worst part is there was an even worse targeting call a few players earlier!

How badly is the NCAA trying to cover for Michigan?

This was called targeting on Wisconsin’s Eric Burrell pic.twitter.com/EjrMVKbvBV — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 21, 2019

The reality is that we’ve gotten soft as a nation. If we can’t behead guys on national television anymore, then let’s just go ahead and slap the flags on and take the pads off.

It’s truly disgraceful.

P.S.: If you can’t recognize great trolling, then the problem is with you. It’s not with the rest of us on the internet. Now, go crawl back in your dark, humorless caves and leave us real fans alone.