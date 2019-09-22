Fan Shouts ‘F**k You, You Communist Motherf**kers’ At Cal Players During Ole Miss Game

Ole Miss fans didn’t disappoint in a loss to Cal on Saturday.

One fan of the Rebels was picked up on a hot mic shouting “F**k you, you communist motherf**kers” at the Cal team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the laugh-out-loud moment below.

Omg this Cal vs Ole Miss game. You can clearly hear someone shout “Fuck you communist mother fuckers” in the background. Sneaking one past the FCC. pic.twitter.com/16DHwgnGsT — LA LA (@aUselessPassion) September 21, 2019

Hilarious. Absolutely hilarious. This is why we love college football. You can’t come into Oxford from Berkeley, which is pretty much the Soviet Union, and not expect the faithful Rebels fans to give it to you.

Those are freedom loving patriots! They’ve got no tolerance for people from California and their communist beliefs.

Fans made sure the Cal players heard it and knew they weren’t welcomed in Oxford.

On a side note, Ole Miss got absolutely hosed at the ending of the game. It looked like they had scored to go down by two, the refs called them short and there was no review.

It was absolutely pathetic on all fronts. Watch the bizarre ending below.

I dunno #OleMiss fans – was Elijah Moore in? Here’s our angle from the field… pic.twitter.com/ADxBUMz5gL — Noah Newman (@NoahNewmanWJTV) September 21, 2019

Ole Miss bettors were *THIS* close pic.twitter.com/jEdXLybsHd — B/R Betting (@br_betting) September 21, 2019

They didn’t win the game, but I think it’s safe to say their fans won the day.

H/T: Barstool Sports