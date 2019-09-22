Editorial

Fan Shouts ‘F**k You, You Communist Motherf**kers’ At Cal Players During Ole Miss Game

California v Mississippi

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Ole Miss fans didn’t disappoint in a loss to Cal on Saturday.

One fan of the Rebels was picked up on a hot mic shouting “F**k you, you communist motherf**kers” at the Cal team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the laugh-out-loud moment below.

Hilarious. Absolutely hilarious. This is why we love college football. You can’t come into Oxford from Berkeley, which is pretty much the Soviet Union, and not expect the faithful Rebels fans to give it to you.

Those are freedom loving patriots! They’ve got no tolerance for people from California and their communist beliefs.

Fans made sure the Cal players heard it and knew they weren’t welcomed in Oxford.

On a side note, Ole Miss got absolutely hosed at the ending of the game. It looked like they had scored to go down by two, the refs called them short and there was no review.

It was absolutely pathetic on all fronts. Watch the bizarre ending below.

They didn’t win the game, but I think it’s safe to say their fans won the day.

