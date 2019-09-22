GOP Rep. Larry Bucshon: The Vape Crackdown Isn’t Government Overreach

Is the vape crackdown really necessary or is it just big government?

We asked Republican Rep. Larry Bucshon, who is an advocate for small government and also a physician. (RELATED:Trump Announces A Ban On All Flavored E-Cigarettes.)

Bucshon explained:

At this point we need to try to address the access for kids, the flavors are the problem and so it is controversial. Look I’m a conservative Republican, I’m normally not for the government putting in more regulations but on the other hand as a doctor, looking at the data it’s pretty clear we need to do something about the epidemic in grade schools and high schools.

