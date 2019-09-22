Mitt Romney Weighs In On Trump, Ukraine

Republican Utah Senator Mitt Romney wrote that it would be “troubling in the extreme” if President Donald Trump “asked or pressured” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the country.

“If the President asked or pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival, either directly or through his personal attorney, it would be troubling in the extreme,” Romney tweeted. “Critical for the facts to come out.”

In calling for the “facts to come out,” Romney, the first Republican to criticize the alleged call, appeared to call for some sort of investigation into the matter.

That drew the attention of Trump critics. Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin tagged Bill Kristol:

Rubin then expressed hope that Romney would “vote to convict” Trump on potential impeachment.

However, as pointed out by HuffPost politics reporter Igor Bobic, Romney didn’t directly call for an investigation by the Senate committee on which he sits:

A whistleblower claimed that President Trump in a July 25 phone call asked the Ukrainian president at least eight times to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings. However, the whistleblower’s complaint appeared to be based on hearsay, not direct knowledge of the call. (RELATED: Biden Says He Never Discussed Hunter Biden’s Ukraine Deal. Hunter Says He Did)

Further, a senior administration official told Fox News’ Ed Henry that the call itself contained “no quid pro quo” offer from Trump to the Ukrainian president, and even claimed that it would be “in the president’s interest” to release the transcript.