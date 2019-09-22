US

Pence Under Fire For Motorcade On Island Where Cars Have Have Been Banned For Over A Century

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief

Vice President Mike Pence’s eight-vehicle motorcade on Michigan’s Mackinac Island has enraged locals and infuriated many in the state.

Cars have not been allowed on the island for over a century and that ban has been respected by the general population and political leaders alike, the Detroit Free Press reported Saturday.

Even President General Ford opted to use a horse-drawn carriage when he and First Lady Betty Ford toured the island in 1975, the Free Press noted. Pence arrived at the island’s Grand Hotel Saturday for Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference. (RELATED: Trump Settles Speculation About Mike Pence, And Whether He Wants A Third Term In Office)

Reaction on social media was swift.

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib couldn’t resist slamming the Trump administration in general as she claimed that the Pence motorcade was “tramping all over” the island “like they do the U.S. Constitution.”

Political strategist Rory Cooper predicated the motorcade could have political repercussions for Trump’s reelection:

Novelist Charles Soule called the motorcade “a dick move” because the rule has always been “NO CARS.” (RELATED: Mike Pence Defends Christianity, Rips ‘Tolerant’ Left At Liberty University)

Julia Pulver suggested people not from Michigan might think the locals are going a bit far in their outrage but that it was a “huge transgression.”

Finally, perennial anti-Trump tweeter Charles Gaba had perhaps the harshest criticism of the vice president when he tweeted “Fu*k you, Pence.” You just crapped all over ANOTHER long-standing tradition for no reason.”