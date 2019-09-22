Pence Under Fire For Motorcade On Island Where Cars Have Have Been Banned For Over A Century

Vice President Mike Pence’s eight-vehicle motorcade on Michigan’s Mackinac Island has enraged locals and infuriated many in the state.

Cars have not been allowed on the island for over a century and that ban has been respected by the general population and political leaders alike, the Detroit Free Press reported Saturday.

Even President General Ford opted to use a horse-drawn carriage when he and First Lady Betty Ford toured the island in 1975, the Free Press noted. Pence arrived at the island’s Grand Hotel Saturday for Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference. (RELATED: Trump Settles Speculation About Mike Pence, And Whether He Wants A Third Term In Office)

Reaction on social media was swift.

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib couldn’t resist slamming the Trump administration in general as she claimed that the Pence motorcade was “tramping all over” the island “like they do the U.S. Constitution.”

Banned for a century people, and here comes the Trump Administration trampling all over it, like they do the U.S. Constitution. This video of the cars driving on our beautiful #MackinacIsland makes my stomach turn. https://t.co/D8yvHN2Xr0 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 22, 2019

Political strategist Rory Cooper predicated the motorcade could have political repercussions for Trump’s reelection:

If you want to lose Michigan, bring a motorcade onto Mackinac Island. https://t.co/SEhEtZKUiY — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) September 22, 2019

Novelist Charles Soule called the motorcade “a dick move” because the rule has always been “NO CARS.” (RELATED: Mike Pence Defends Christianity, Rips ‘Tolerant’ Left At Liberty University)

Grew up in Michigan – had some lovely times on Mackinac Island, and one of the reasons it’s a special, unique place is NO CARS. This was a dick move. https://t.co/u8vLSp3YUA — Charles Soule (@CharlesSoule) September 22, 2019