Rutgers Quarterback Art Sitkowski Gets Punched In The Face By Lineman During Celebration

Rutgers apparently is so bad at football that they don’t even know how to celebrate.

Following a touchdown pass against Boston College on Saturday, Art Sitkowski got punched in the face by own of his own linemen while celebrating.

Of all the football videos you see today, there's a high chance this one will be the funniest. Give it a watch below.

He really punched the man directly in the face pic.twitter.com/u6eSOk62Pw — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) September 21, 2019

You know you suck at football when you can't even properly celebrate without causing problems. That wasn't a little love tap.

Sitkowski got jacked up like he was in a bar fight by his own player!

Look, I understand Rutgers rarely scores and celebrations don’t happen often, but I’m pretty sure not punching your quarterback is day one stuff.

Of all the things an offensive lineman is taught, protecting the quarterback is at the top of the list. Do you know what you’re not doing when you punch your quarterback?

You’re not protecting him.

Props to Rutgers for being the circus that never fails to entertain us.