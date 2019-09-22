Adam Schiff Calls On Trump To Release Transcript Of His Phone Call With Ukraine

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper on Sunday and responded to President Donald Trump’s statement that there was “no quid pro quo” in his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Schiff called on the president to release the transcript of his call with Zelensky, saying, “if that’s the case then why doesn’t the president just release the transcript of that call, and I don’t know if the whistleblower complaint is on this allegation, but if it is, and even if it isn’t, why doesn’t the president just say release the whistleblower complaint.”

Clearly he’s afraid for the public to see either one of those things and we’re determined to make sure that the public does, that the nation is protected and that if the president of the United States is browbeating a foreign leader at the same time that he was withholding vital military assistance that Ukraine needed to defend itself against Russia, and trying to get dirt on his political opponent in yet a second campaign, then the country needs to know about that and we need to take defensive steps.

Questions have been raised about former Vice President Joe Biden’s involvement with his son’s business relationships with Ukraine, and it is alleged by an anonymous whistleblower that Trump asked the Ukrainian president multiple times to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings. (RELATED: ‘Ask The Right Questions!’: Biden Snaps At Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy)

It is now being reported that the whistleblower was making their claim based off of second-hand information. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister has also said that Trump did not exert any pressure to force them to investigate the Bidens.