Biden Refuses To Explain Why Iowans Should Vote For Him

Former Vice President Joe Biden refused to explain in a video posted Monday why Iowans should bother voting for him if they are experiencing a booming economy.

Despite running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Biden’s behavior indicated he had no desire to indulge in the traditional behavior of a campaign — which involves making a case to voters about why you are a better choice than your opponent.

“In Iowa, the unemployment rate is 2.5% — people say they are employed in Iowa and their small businesses are growing,” a reporter said to Biden.

Biden interrupted the reporter and insisted that Iowans “were employed before [Trump] got elected,” and added, “I’m not saying he didn’t win by ten percentage points, I’m saying he’s not the reason the unemployment rate is down.”

The reporter still asked why people would “want to make a change” when they are experiencing such economic success.

“Well, that’s up to them to decide,” Biden replied.

“Why should they?” the reporter countered. “Make your case.”

“I’m not going to,” Biden said.

WATCH:

File this in the ‘why is Biden even running for president?’ drawer. Reporter mentions Iowa’s economy is booming. Reporter: “Why should people want to make a change?” Biden: “Well that’s up to them to decide.” Reporter: Well make your case?” Biden: “I’m not going to.” pic.twitter.com/edmWgsDgRK — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 23, 2019

Recent polls show Biden dropping from the top spot in Iowa, with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren reigning supreme. A CNN poll indicated Warren at 22% in Iowa and Biden at 20%. (RELATED: Poll Out Of Iowa Is Terrible News For Biden)

Biden is also currently dealing with a scandal over a January 2018 video clip that shows the former Vice President bragging about getting Ukraine to fire a top prosecutor who was looking into his son’s business dealings in exchange for a $1 billion guaranteed loan.