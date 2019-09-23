Clemson, Alabama And Ohio State Lead ESPN’S College Football Playoff Predictor

Clemson leads ESPN’s college football playoff predictor after four weeks.

As of right now, the Tigers have a 77% chance. Alabama follows them at 71% and Ohio State is slotted in at third at 59%.

You can see the top 10 below.

Top 10 teams by chance to reach the playoff, according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor. Biggest gainers this week: Ohio State, Wisconsin, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/SJ9Wn5baD3 — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 22, 2019

I’m a little surprised Clemson is only at 77%. When I look at their schedule, I don’t see a single team capable of hanging with them, let alone actually beating them.

Right now, the toughest game left for them is probably South Carolina, and ESPN’s FPI gives them an 89.9% chance of winning. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Again, their ACC slate is a joke. Dabo Swinney and company would really have to screw up in order to not get into the playoff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Sep 22, 2019 at 5:08pm PDT

Alabama on the other hand has a tough schedule ahead of them. They have to play LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M and then Georgia is likely waiting for them in the title game.

That’s a hell of a road to run, which is why they’re behind Clemson. However, being at 71% with that slate shows the experts still have a lot of confidence in Nick Saban.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Sep 21, 2019 at 10:21am PDT

As for Ohio State, the Buckeyes’ entire season now comes down to whether or not they can split with Wisconsin in the regular season and then their likely B1G title game matchup.

If they go 12-1 as conference champs, then they’re in. If Wisconsin goes 12-1 as the Big 10 champs, then the Badgers will be in the playoff.

It’s that simple. Wisconsin is currently at 20%. That’s a solid start, but there’s still work to do. The game in Columbus and the B1G title game are all the matters at this point in time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 22, 2019 at 11:26am PDT

Sound off in the comments with the four teams you think will be playing for the title. I’m interested to hear what you guys have to say.

No matter what happens, I’m sure it’ll be wild.