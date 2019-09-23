Cleveland Browns Lose To The Rams After Baker Mayfield Throws Game-Ending Interception

Baker Mayfield’s Sunday night ended in embarrassment when the Cleveland Browns lost to the Los Angeles Rams thanks to a poor pass.

Losing 13-20 on 4th and goal with the game on the line in the closing seconds, the Oklahoma Heisman winner threw an interception in the end zone to Rams safety John Johnson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That ended the game and brought the Browns to a pathetic 1-2 record. You can watch the closing moments below.

John Johnson gets the game-ending pick. Really good young safety. pic.twitter.com/y3Ue2h19jN — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) September 23, 2019

You just hate to see it! You just hate to see the Browns struggle after so much nonstop hype for the past few months.

It’s almost like they were more interested in the outside noise than actually winning football games. Who ever could have seen that coming?

Baker Mayfield through 3 games: 3 touchdowns, 5 interceptions pic.twitter.com/WPjvcP7F8B — Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) September 23, 2019

I started out as pretty neutral on Baker Mayfield, and the Browns. I couldn’t care one way or the other. I enjoyed watching him play, but didn’t love all the extra antics.

After this past offseason, I’m not going to lie to you all. It’s a hell of a lot of fun to watch Mayfield and company get humbled.

I guess that’s what happens when you give off the perception that football isn’t the number one priority.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Sep 22, 2019 at 8:30pm PDT

Now, they’ve got to play the Ravens. A 1-3 start to the season is incredibly realistic, and I can’t wait to see what Lamar Jackson does to that defense.

Should be an exciting time!