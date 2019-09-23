College GameDay Will Be In Lincoln For Nebraska Vs. Ohio State

ESPN College GameDay is headed Saturday to Lincoln, Nebraska.

The popular event and show will feature the Nebraska vs. Ohio State matchup. The decision was announced early Sunday morning after the past weekend of college games.

You can watch the announcement video below.

Honestly, I’m a little surprised GameDay is headed to Lincoln. It’s not a particularly strong weekend for games, but Washington/USC or Auburn/Mississippi State will likely be much closer games.

The Cornhuskers will be lucky to be within single digits against the Buckeyes. You’d think ESPN would want to avoid bringing GameDay to a game that will almost certainly be a blowout.

Nebraska damn near lost to Illinois this past weekend. Yes, the mighty Cornhuskers got taken to the wire by the Fighting Illini.

Their reward? To get College GameDay. I guess the silver lining here is that it’ll be even funnier when their hopes get sky high and then they get crushed.

I honestly can’t wait to watch this game. It’s going to be brutal. It’s going to be absolutely awful. Justin Fields is going to feast against Scott Frost and company.

I’m not even an OSU guy at all. In fact, I probably hate them more than all of you combined, but the facts are the facts.

The fact of the matter is that OSU is going to maul the Cornhuskers and now they’ll have a national audience prior to the game.

Tune in at 7:30 EST on ABC to watch this massacre unfold. It should be a fun one!