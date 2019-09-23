Demi Moore Opens Up About Being Raped At Age 15

Actress Demi Moore revealed she was raped at 15 years old.

Moore, 56, discussed some moments depicted in her memoir, “Inside Out,” during an interview with Diane Sawyer on “Good Morning America,” according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.

One of the moments included a sexual interaction between herself and an older man that she knew. She came home to him sitting in her apartment with a key.

“It was rape and a devastating betrayal,” Moore shared in the book. “Revealed by the man’s cruel question, ‘How does it feel to be whored by your mother for $500?'” (RELATED: Demi Moore Opens Up About Miscarriage She Had With Ashton Kutcher’s Child, Blames It On Her Drinking)

“I don’t think it was a straightforward transaction,” the “Ghost” actress said. “But she still did give him the access and put me in harm’s way.”

Moore also discussed what it was like to watch her mother commit suicide so many times growing up.

“I remember using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow out of her mouth,” Moore wrote about the first attempt. She was reportedly 12 years old at the time.

“[My childhood] was done,” she added. “Yeah, life changing moment.”