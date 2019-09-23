Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez Wants ‘An Explanation’ For Joe And Hunter Biden’s Conflicting Answers On Ukraine

Democratic Texas Rep. Vicente Gonzalez said Monday that former Vice President Joe Biden and his son’s contradictory answers on Ukraine need to be “cleared up.”

Biden said Saturday that he never spoke with his son, Hunter Biden, about the latter’s foreign business dealings.

“I have never spoken with my son about his overseas business dealings,” the former vice president said.

That answer appeared to contradict Hunter’s statement to the New Yorker in a July article that the two Bidens discussed Hunter’s work for Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

“Dad said, ‘I hope you know what you are doing,’ and I said, ‘I do,'” Hunter told the magazine.

“Well, clearly something needs to be cleared up at this point, right?” Gonzalez said on CNN when asked about the Bidens’ conflicting answers. “So, yes, of course I want an explanation on that.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Forgets Which State He’s In During New Hampshire Campaign Stop)

WATCH:

Hunter Biden was appointed to Burisma’s board in April 2014, a gig that reportedly paid roughly $50,000 a month, “despite lacking substantive experience working in Ukraine or the energy sector,” according to Politico.

Hunter joined the Ukrainian company’s board about two months after he was discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserve for testing positive for cocaine.

President Donald Trump has faced scrutiny from Democrats and the media for reportedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the phone to open an investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings. That phone call is at the center of a mysterious whistleblower complaint against the president from a member of the intelligence community.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.