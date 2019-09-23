Emilia Clarke Stuns In Plunging Dress On Emmy’s Red Carpet

Actress Emilia Clarke turned heads on the Emmy’s red carpet Sunday.

Clarke, 32, showed up to the 2019 awards show wearing a navy blue gown with a plunging neckline, according to a report published by Fox News.

The blue dress, featuring a bowtie at the waist, was reportedly inspired by none other than Jennifer Lopez.

“@emmys2019 WE BE ROLLLLLIN!@jlo just as heads up you have inspired this years lewk,” Clarke captioned a selfie ahead of the awards show.

“Game Of Thrones” was nominated for seven different emmys in categories such as directing, writing, acting and drama.

The features on this dress are amazing and Clarke looked so good in the fit as well. She was nominated for Lead Actress for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series. (RELATED: Kit Harington Admits He Still Hasn’t Watched The Last Season Of ‘Game Of Thrones’)

Even though she lost the award to Jodie Comer of “Killing Eve,” she definitely took home the award for most stunning.

Clarke definitely should have won the award for lead actress though. “Game Of Thrones” was a fan favorite and her performance in the show was amazing. There’s always next year.