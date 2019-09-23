Emmy Awards Get Its Lowest Ratings Ever, Score A 5.7 Overnight Rating

The Emmy Awards got some awful ratings on Sunday night when the show aired on Fox.

According to Deadline early Monday morning, the show got an overnight rating of 5.7, which means about six percent of households with televisions watched the broadcast.

That is the worst rating the show has ever generated.

I know there’s going to be a lot of people out there that are going to want to claim politics are the reason the show tanked.

I find that hard to believe. There’s been very little chatter about politics coming out of the show Sunday night.

It seemed relatively tame from what I’ve seen so far.

What I think the actual issue is that people gave up on award shows a long time ago when they were political.

Now, they’re just not coming back to watch now that things have cooled off. There are a million different things to watch on a Sunday night.

Unless you’re really interested in the Emmy Awards, the odds of you tuning in probably aren’t overly high.

The reality of the situation is that with so many options on the table, people just aren’t going to watch the Emmy Awards if better stuff is on.

Welcome to 2019. Awards shows died off a long time ago, and it doesn’t look like they’ll ever be coming back.