Evening Update: Emilia Clarke’s Cleavage Couldn’t Save The Emmys, Trump-Biden Showdown, The 9th Circuit Saved

President Trump is fundamentally changing the makeup of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, and video columnist Maranda Finney strolled on over to the Daily Caller News Foundation to talk about the latest developments with Supreme Court correspondent Kevin Daley.

Finney also sat down with managing editor Ethan Barton to cut through all the noise on this Trump-Biden-Ukraine story.

Finally, she headed on back to the Daily Caller, where she and entertainment reporter Lauryn Overhultz tried to figure out how Emilia Clarke’s plunging neckline produced the least watched Emmy Award Show ever.

