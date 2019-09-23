Rains From Hurricane Lorena Flood East Of Phoenix, Rescues Begin

Rain from Hurricane Lorena caused flooding in streets east of Phoenix Monday, closing roads, trapping cars and prompting rescues.

The Superstition Fire and Medical District (SFMD) tweeted there was flooding in Apache Junction, Arizona.

“SFMD crews have just rescued a mother and her small child from a flooded wash in the area of McKellips & Main Dr. This is the fifth water rescue call this morning in Apache Junction,” SFMD tweeted Monday.

#Breaking SFMD crews have just rescued a mother and her small child from a flooded wash in the area of McKellips & Main Dr. This is the fifth water rescue call this morning in Apache Junction. pic.twitter.com/nvgPICnK1D — SFMD (@sfmd_az_gov) September 23, 2019

The heavy rains come from Hurricane Lorena, which came up from Mexico and is sweeping across the southwestern U.S., according to The Weather Channel. (RELATED: Teen Climate Activist Speaks To Congress)

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Monday morning for parts of the Phoenix region, the Weather Channel reported. No injuries have been reported yet.

“Moisture from the remnants of former eastern Pacific Hurricane Lorena has pushed into southern Arizona where it’s interacting with a strong jet stream disturbance,” weather.com meteorologist Christopher Dolce said in a statement.

“That setup is triggering the development of numerous showers and thunderstorms in southern and central Arizona, which could cause more flash flooding through early Tuesday,” Dolce added. “Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail are also a potential threat.”

So many reports of rescues, cars stuck…roads closed. These flash flood warnings are SERIOUS! #azwx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 23, 2019

WATCH:

⚠️???? MAJOR flooding in Apache Junction! Avoid the area. Some cars caught up in flood waters. #azwx #azfamily pic.twitter.com/8yuJaneeWU — Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) September 23, 2019

Wow. This is a look at flooding in Apache Junction. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/Y3lVYDgqcl — Nick Ciletti (@NickCiletti) September 23, 2019

WOW. This gas station awning COLLAPSED at Signal Butte & Apache Trail in #ApacheJunction @abc15 pic.twitter.com/KVHRY5gtdg — John Genovese (@JEGenovese) September 23, 2019

Pressure from flood waters brought down this brick wall behind a home at Golden Days Mobile Home Park after heavy rains in Apache Junction. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/quLAYG8mHC — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) September 23, 2019

