Florida State Football Attendance Hits Lowest Point In 36 Years In Win Over Louisville

The Florida State football program hit an embarrassing mark on Saturday when they beat Louisville 35-24.

FSU’s team hasn’t been good for a few seasons at this point, and there’s no end in sight to the downfall. Well, it’s now gotten worse because attendance is at the lowest it has been in decades.

46,530 fans attended the game, which was the lowest for a Seminoles home game in a stunning 36 years, According to Tallahassee.com. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s truly amazing how fast and how far the Seminoles have fallen. We’re talking about one of the most prestigious organizations in the history of college football.

There’s no excuse for FSU to be this bad and for the fans to have completely given up. Only 43,000 people at a home game against a conference opponent?

Are you kidding me? That’s insanely embarrassing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball) on Sep 21, 2019 at 2:30pm PDT

I don’t care if your team is 12-0 in the regular season or doesn’t win a damn game. You get your butt to the stadium and support them.

Anybody who gives up just because you’ve had some bad years isn’t a true fan. They’re a disgrace to the team and school.

The Badgers were atrocious last season, and I didn’t retreat one damn inch. Not one inch! Every other Badgers fan I know can say the exact same.

We held the line and supported our team, despite the fact we only won eight games. If Florida State fans can’t hold themselves to that standard, then they should just quit being fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball) on Sep 11, 2019 at 1:03pm PDT

Shame on you, FSU fans. Shame on each and every one of you who abandoned your team in their hour of need.