Woman Gets Caught Abusing Her Dog — Good Samaritan Steps In And Saves The Day

A new video circulating the internet appears to show a woman kicking and choking her dog with a collar–and she has now been arrested.

The woman, Michelle A. Sieber, was arrested in Florida over the weekend after video footage recorded by a man who caught her hurting her dog went viral online, according to NBC News,

** Update 22Sep19 your voices of concern have been heard world wide. News media from around the world are covering this story all because of everyone’s support against animal abuse. I really hope everyone can focus on the positive that is coming from this video and not the negative. Violence and threats are completely against the message I am hoping to spread. Michelle A. Sieber to my knowledge has not been bailed out with her bail set to $5,000. She is facing Felony charges. The dogs are SAFE and being held until the investigation is over. ** Thank you for all the support! For those who would have choose the violent route I understand your frustration. However documenting is key to a habitual offender. The link below confirms her booking into the Pinellas county jail. https://iontb.com/woman-arrested-after-video-released-of-her-abusing-a-dog-in-tarpon-springs/Great job everyone!*** Update she has been found and the dogs are safe. Great job TSPD!! Thanks everyone for your help.******** Update this was reported to local authorities by me early this morning. They have identified the woman in this video earlier on. Tarpon Springs Police Department was extremely supportive and started an investigation. Please don’t incriminate yourselves with violence. That is a short term reaction to what seems to be a long term problem. With this video hopefully we can put a stop to it. To my knowledge they have not located her or the vehicle yet but I will keep everyone posted. Thank you.*******Tarpon friends please share if you see the van let me know where or call Tarpon Springs Police Department****Who do I call to report animal abuse? Posted by Vincent Minutello on Friday, September 20, 2019

The man, Vincent Minutello, is in his car when he sees the woman kick the dog, then continue to walk it around while she is tugging his collar high enough to choke him.

Finally, he had enough.

“Hey can you be a little bit easier on that dog please?” he said.

“You want him?” Sieber replied.

“No, but, you can’t do what you’re doing,” he said.

“Pull on his collar?” she said.

“You’re choking him, you’re hanging your dog,” Minutello shot back, which she then denied.

She has been arrested on a charge of felony animal cruelty.

Florida residents seem to have a long history of committing strange crimes and causing all sorts of trouble. (RELATED: Florida Woman Gets Banned For Life From Walt Disney World Over A Cigarette)

Recently, another Florida woman was arrested after putting her dog in a hot car trunk.