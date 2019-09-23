Gardner Minshew Releases Epic Hype Video As Minshew Mania Takes Over America

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew recently dropped an awesome hype video on Twitter.

As all football fans know, Minshew has taken the league by storm and is setting the sport on fire ever since taking over for an injured Nick Foles during week one.

The man has been spinning the ball at a beautiful level. Not only has he been playing out of his mind, but he’s also got a cult following. (RELATED: Gardner Minshew Throws 2 Touchdowns In Win Over The Titans As Minshew Mania Sweeps America)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Aug 30, 2019 at 1:06pm PDT

After this hype video he dropped, something tells me the number of fans he has will only continue to go up.

If you don’t like it, learn to love it! #Wooooo pic.twitter.com/wTrP3MKOYD — Gardner Minshew (@GardnerMinshew5) September 21, 2019

Soak it up, enjoy it and learn to love it because Gardner is here to stay. Hell, I’m not sure Nick Foles will ever get his job back at this point.

The former Washington State quarterback has injected the entire city with an energy we just haven’t seen before.

The man is carrying all of Florida on his back, and he’s not disappointing.

If you’re not riding with Gardner Minshew, then you’re no friend of mine. The man is now the face of football in America, and that’s a good sign for the state of the country.

Welcome to the show, folks! Learn to love it!