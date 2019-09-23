Gas Station Owners In Pittsburgh Allegedly Attack Multiple People In Wild Video

Multiple people associated with a Pittsburgh gas station are reportedly in some legal hot water after a recent viral video surfaced.

According to WESA, two owners and one employee of an Exxon gas station in Pittsburgh were charged with assault after they allegedly got into a fight with two women on Friday night. The whole incident allegedly started over spilled gas and the request for a refund.

In the video, you can see all hell quickly broke loose. Give it a watch below.

I'm not a lawyer, but I'm pretty sure this isn't how you're supposed to handle an alleged argument over spilled gas.

As a business owner, it's never a great look to be charged with assault after allegedly striking a group of women over a disagreement for a refund.

Of course, you're innocent until proven guilty in this country, but that video is brutal. There's really no other way to describe it.

When I first saw it, I figured it had to have been staged. It just seemed too wild to be real. Clearly, it’s very real and the police are now involved.

Here’s some free advice for everybody out there. If you find yourself in an escalating argument, I suggest you call the police.

Allegedly taking it outside and giving a group of customers a beatdown just isn’t smart at all. Brutal situation on all fronts, and something tells me this isn’t the last we’ll hear about it.