Hollywood Actor Goes On Wild Rant About Opening ‘Flower Of Life’ And ‘Gravity’ Being ‘Only An Effect, Not A Force’ During Emmy Interview

Terrence Howard has fans very worried after he went on a wild rant on the red carpet at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards about making “personal discoveries” about the universe.

“I was able to open up the flower of life and find the real wave conjugations that we’ve been searching for for 10,000 years,” the 50-year-old actor told the reporter when asked about walking away from acting at the end of the final season of “Empire,” according to the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s Episode of ‘Drop The Mic’ Has Been Pulled)

WATCH:

How are we not talking about the Terrance Howard interview on the red carpet at #Emmys2019 with @KTLA @SamOnTV WHAT ON EARTH DID I JUST WATCH!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/6NBilrkFM0 — StephenGlickman (@StephenGlickman) September 23, 2019

“All energy in the universe is expressed in motion, all motion is expressed in waves, all waves are curved, so where does the straight lines come from to make the Platonic solids,” he added. (RELATED: Police Chief ‘Furious’ At Smollett Case Dismissal)

Howard continued, “There are no straight lines. So, when I took the flower of life and opened it properly, I found a whole new world of wave conjugations that expose the in-between spaces that…it’s the thing that holds us all together.”

When the host asked him about finally receiving a star on the Walk of Fame, he talked about building the “Milky Way galaxy without gravity.”

“On Tuesday when I receive my star, I’m going to be able to prove that gravity is only an effect and not a force,” the “Empire” star explained. “And I will build the planet Saturn without gravity and I will build the Milky Way galaxy without gravity.”

As previously reported, Howard recently explained that he was tired of “pretending,” so he was walking away from acting.

“Oh, I’m done with acting,” Howard shared. “I’m done pretending.”

When the “Iron Man” star was pressed further after dropping this shocking news about leaving the profession, Howard shared that he’s not leaving for “philanthropic work.”

“No, not philanthropy,” Howard replied. “I’m just focusing on bringing truth to the world.”