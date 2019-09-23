Editorial

Ivanka Stuns In Satin Blue Shirt And White Floral Skirt Combo In New York

Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump speaks onstage during the 2019 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 1 at Grand Hyatt New York on September 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

(Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Ivanka Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when she showed up in a satin blue shirt and white skirt combo during an event in New York.

(Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

(Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

(Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

The first daughter looked just as terrific as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up top that she paired with a white skirt with yellow rose print during her appearance at the 2019 Concordia Annual Summit and the United Nations (U.N.) headquarters. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

(Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

(Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

(Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

She completed the great look with loose hair and black high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always on point. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a jaw-dropping champagne-colored cape dress for a star-studded wedding celebration in Italy for fashion designer Misha Nonoo’s wedding. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

REUTERS/Remo Casilli

REUTERS/Remo Casilli

She completed the unforgettable look with her hair curled, a silver belt and high heels. To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

REUTERS/Remo Casilli

REUTERS/Remo Casilli

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

Check out some of her other jaw-dropping looks here.