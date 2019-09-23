At Least 5 People Injured At Kansas City Swingers Club Shooting: Police

Five people were shot and injured early Sunday morning at a swingers club in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to shots fired at 3:33 a.m. at The SPOTT Lifestyle and Swingers Club, The Associated Press reported Monday, citing a tweet from Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte.

Victims were transported to hospitals and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and detectives are investigating the incident, Forte said in the tweet.

Detectives investigating shooting at the Spott club, 2100 blk of Television Pl. @JCSheriffOffice dispatched at 3:33am on a sound of shots call. At least 5 victims were transported to hospital by private conveyance. Will update as facts become available. @JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/rJRQRk1o7f — Darryl Forte’ (@sheriffforte) September 22, 2019

Three of the five victims with gunshot wounds walked out of a hospital without giving statements to police, Forte added in another tweet.

Scene has been processed by @JCSheriffOffice Three of the five assault (gunshot wounds) victims walked away from hospital without giving statements to detectives. Injuries are non-life threatening for all involved. Motive unknown. Investigation is on-going. @JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/Q27wICkSXI — Darryl Forte’ (@sheriffforte) September 22, 2019

Forte said the shooting apparently began as a fight among club-goers, and that 45 shots or more were fired. He added that the club is a popular source of police calls, Fox4KC reported Sunday. (RELATED: Suspect In Texas Shooting Reportedly Lost Job Before Rampage)

Information on the suspected shooter has not been released, and the motive remains unknown.

